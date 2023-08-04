The Cautious Approach Towards AI Investments

Following a significant decline in the tech industry, investors are now approaching the surge in artificial intelligence (AI) development with caution. Overcoming previous losses has become a major challenge in fully embracing AI’s growth potential.

Yan Taw Boon, Asia head of thematic at Neuberger Berman, has personally experienced difficulties in overcoming this psychological barrier. It is important for investors to carefully evaluate the risks and rewards associated with AI investments.

Investors are now adopting a more measured and discerning approach towards AI investments. They are seeking a balanced perspective, weighing potential gains against potential risks. By avoiding past mistakes, they aim to capitalize on the advancements in AI while minimizing potential losses.

Despite the cautious approach, there is still recognition of the significant growth potential of AI. Investors understand that this technology has the capability to reshape industries, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation across different sectors.

To make informed and strategic decisions regarding AI investments in the future, investors must closely monitor the developments in this field. Staying updated on the latest trends and applications will enable them to navigate the risks and embrace the potential benefits that AI offers.

Overall, while cautious, investors are positioning themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that AI presents. By carefully evaluating and understanding the risks involved, they are preparing to make sound investment decisions in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence.