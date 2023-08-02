Investments in Satellite Services Operating in the 7 to 24 GHz Frequency Range Generate Over $ Billion in Economic Benefits

Investments in satellite services operating in the 7 to 24 GHz frequency range have generated economic benefits of more than $ billion, according to a report by Plum for GSOA. The report highlights the critical importance of ongoing access to these spectrum bands for the satellite industry and its customers.

According to Plum’s estimates, satellite operators have made direct investments of $185 billion in services operating in the 7-24 GHz spectrum range, resulting in indirect investment benefits of $370 billion. The usage of these satellites not only generates significant socio-economic benefits but also extends broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities, promoting digital inclusion and offering vital safety and emergency assistance services.

While there have been calls to consider using parts of the 7 to 24 GHz range for international mobile telecommunications (IMT), the report points out that a significant amount of spectrum has already been allocated for IMT use below 7 GHz and in the mmWave bands (above 24 GHz). However, most countries have allocated less than half of the identified spectrum to IMT.

A forthcoming report by Plum emphasizes the need for regulators and governments to focus on assigning spectrum in existing identified bands and making the most efficient use of them, given the uncertainty of future growth in demand for mobile services.

In addition, several agenda items at the forthcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) seek to enable additional satellite applications to use spectrum within the 7 to 24 GHz range. The number of operational satellites has quadrupled between 2017 and 2022, with an increasing deployment of small satellites in NGSO to provide low latency communication services, accurate positioning, navigation, and timing.

The report highlights the demand for reliable and high data rate GSO and NGSO satellite broadband services for aircraft, ships, trains, trucks, and coaches when they are out of reach of terrestrial networks. Satellite-enabled IoT services are also being utilized for real-time asset tracking, monitoring, and remote surveillance.

Plum concludes that the continued use of the 7 to 24 GHz spectrum by satellites will bring significant socio-economic benefits, and there are currently no alternative bands available that can support key satellite applications using current technologies.