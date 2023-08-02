The Global AI Sector Could Reach $200 Billion in Investments by 2025

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has projected that global investments in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector could reach $200 billion by 2025. This milestone is expected to be achieved even before the widespread adoption of AI technologies and efficiency improvements, which are anticipated to drive substantial gains in productivity.

Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani point out that AI-related investments are currently on an upward trajectory, starting from a relatively low base. The United States is leading the charge as the market leader in AI technology, with American companies likely to be among the early adopters, giving them a competitive edge. Other AI leaders, such as China, are predicted to follow a similar trajectory but with smaller and delayed impacts compared to their U.S. counterparts.

According to the report, AI-related investment could reach as high as 2.5 to 4% of the United States GDP and 1.5 to 2.5% of the GDP in other major AI-leading countries if growth projections are accurate. There is also increased market interest in AI, with over 16% of companies listed in the Russell 3000 now mentioning AI technology in their earnings calls, a significant increase compared to less than 1% back in 2016.

The report indicates that the immediate impact on GDP is expected to be relatively modest, given the current low share of AI-related investment in both the U.S. and global economies. AI investment is expected to focus on four key business segments: companies specializing in training and developing AI models, those supplying essential infrastructure such as data centers, companies developing AI-enabled software, and enterprise end-users investing in AI software and cloud infrastructure services.

Goldman Sachs’ economists predict that the majority of AI investment will come from hardware investments for training AI models and running AI queries, as well as increased spending on AI-enabled software. While only 4% of US firms have integrated AI into their business processes, CEO surveys indicate that a substantial majority of companies expect to have embraced AI within a three- to ten-year timeframe. If these projections hold true, AI adoption is likely to make a meaningful impact on the U.S. economy between 2025 and 2030.