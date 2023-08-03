Recommended Portfolio Allocations for Cryptocurrency Trading

Amid the growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Google Bard has emerged as a valuable assistant for trading and investing in cryptocurrencies. When asked to create an investment portfolio for a beginner trader with an extra $100, Bard provided detailed insights.

Bard’s suggested allocations as of August 3 are as follows:

1. Bitcoin (BTC): Allocate 30% of the budget to Bitcoin, the most well-known and established cryptocurrency, with a current price of $29,127. Bitcoin has the potential to appreciate in value over the long term.

2. Ethereum (ETH): Allocate 25% of the portfolio to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ethereum is not only a cryptocurrency but also a platform for decentralized applications (dApps). It is currently priced at $1,835.

3. Cardano (ADA): Allocate 15% to Cardano, a newer cryptocurrency gaining popularity for its energy efficiency and scalability. Cardano utilizes the energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm and is currently trading at $0.295.

4. Solana (SOL): Allocate 10% to Solana, a fast and scalable cryptocurrency positioned to rival Ethereum. Solana utilizes the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism and has a current price of $22.71.

5. Polygon (MATIC): Allocate 10% to Polygon, a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon helps reduce gas fees and improve network performance. It is priced at $0.674.

6. The Sandbox (SAND): Allocate the remaining 10% to The Sandbox (SAND), a metaverse platform built on Ethereum. SAND allows users to create, own, and monetize virtual experiences. It is currently trading at $0.409.

Bard believes these allocations are sound, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being the most established cryptocurrencies, while the others have potential for long-term growth. However, it’s important to conduct your own research and consider factors such as fundamentals, market capitalization, price, and volatility before making any investment decisions.

Please note that the information provided in this article is not investment advice and investing in cryptocurrencies involves risk.