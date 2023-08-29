Laurent Ferrier Introduces Limited Edition Sport Auto Watch Inspired by Racing Past

Laurent Ferrier, an indie watchmaking legend and passionate automotive driver, has unveiled the Série Atelier Sport Auto watch, a limited edition timepiece inspired by Ferrier’s racing history. The new Sport Auto 40 features a 41.5mm by 12.7mm grade 5 titanium case with an integrated titanium bracelet, 120 meters of water resistance, and an exquisitely-finished caliber LF270.01 micro-rotor movement with a 72-hour power reserve. The standout feature of the watch is its beautiful gradient viridian green opaline dial.

The name “40” in the watch’s name harks back to 1979 when Laurent Ferrier and his friends François Servanin and François Trisconi participated in the 24 Hour of Le Mans race with the Porsche 935 Turbo No. 40. Despite aiming to place as high as possible, the team exceeded expectations by finishing third overall, winning second place in Group V, and earning François Servanin the title of the best French driver of the competition.

The dial color, lume, and accents of the Sport Auto 40 are all inspired by the livery of the Porsche 935 Turbo No. 40, making it a fitting tribute to Ferrier’s journey in both watchmaking and automotive history. The watch is limited to 40 pieces and can only be purchased through the Laurent Ferrier website for 51,000 CHF.

Although not having had the opportunity to see the watch in person, it is apparent that Laurent Ferrier has created a sporty and sleek timepiece that embodies high-end watchmaking. The personal and nostalgic significance behind the watch, coupled with its ties to Ferrier’s racing background, adds to its appeal. However, it is noted that the watch could have further embraced the vibrant colors of the 1970s, reminiscent of the Porsche 935 Turbo No. 40.

Beyond its design, the Sport Auto 40 showcases the craftsmanship expected from Laurent Ferrier, with its signature micro-rotor movement, exceptional finish, and bold yet sporty design. The watch’s 120 meters of water resistance and display caseback are also commendable, as they add genuine sporty specifications to the timepiece.