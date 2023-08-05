Speeco Unveils TR-E Handlebar with Built-in Hoods

Speeco, the Dutch brand recognized for its Aero Breakaway Bar (ABB), has introduced a new track handlebar named the TR-E (Track Endurance). This handlebar features integrated hoods for enhanced aerodynamics. The design was created as a compliant alternative to the ABB after the UCI ruled it against regulations.

The TR-E handlebar has a long reach and a deep profile on the top sections, allowing riders to grip the hoods while offering support to the wrists and forearms. The inward tilt of the hoods reduces frontal area, with a spacing of just 250mm between them. The drops of the handlebar have a rectangular shape for improved grip and stability.

Made from aluminum alloy, the TR-E handlebar weighs around 380g and is priced at €1,100 (approximately £950). Speeco has obtained UCI approval for the TR-E handlebar, enabling Dutch rider Marit Raaijmakers to use it in the ongoing UCI World Championships in Glasgow. The approval also means that the handlebar is permitted for use in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For more information, visit the Speeco website.

Strava Introduces CO2 Savings Tool for Commuters

Strava, the popular fitness tracking app, has launched a new tool to estimate carbon dioxide (CO2) savings from commuting by bike or on foot. The tool calculates carbon savings by dividing activity mileage by average miles per gallon (MPG) and multiplying the result by the standard figure for carbon emitted per gallon of gas. The figure obtained is then converted to kilograms of carbon.

While the tool provides an approximate estimate, it does not consider alternative commuting methods like public transport. Strava aims to promote less carbon-intensive modes of transportation by introducing this metric.

For more information on this feature, visit the Strava website.

DJI Unveils Osma Action 4 Camera

DJI has announced the release of the Osma Action 4 camera, the latest version of its popular action camera series. The Osma Action 4 is equipped with a powerful image sensor, wide aperture, and the ability to shoot 4K/120fps, promising exceptional video quality and stability. It also features an ultra-wide field of view and a battery that allows for over 2.5 hours of filming.

A sample unit of the Osma Action 4 has arrived at road.cc HQ. A comprehensive review will be published soon. The Standard Combo of the camera is priced at £379, and a Mini Handlebar mount is available for £35.

For more details, visit the DJI website.

Canyon Introduces Speedmax CFR Track Bike

Canyon has partnered with Swiss Side to launch its new track bike, the Speedmax CFR Track. Designed with input from gold medalist Chloe Dygert, this bike features an angular design optimized for supreme aerodynamic efficiency on the velodrome.

The Speedmax CFR Track is the result of extensive development, including supercomputer runs, wind tunnel analyses, and track testing. Every tube profile and junction has been fine-tuned to maximize aerodynamic performance.

Priced at £18,999, the Speedmax CFR Track also offers the option to pay through monthly installments. It is an excellent choice for riders seeking the fastest track bike available.

For more information, visit the Canyon website.