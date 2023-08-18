Grand Seiko has released new watches with steel Zaratsu-polished cases inspired by the Japanese katana. The craftsmanship behind the 44GS case design, with high polished finishing and facets, is similar to the skill required to forge a katana. The black dial of the SBGA489 is inspired by the outer sharp edge of the katana blade, made from high carbon steel. The dark green dial of the SBGA491 is inspired by the strong inner core of the blade. The SBGA493 features a deep red color with yellow gold-tone accents, influenced by the heated blade during the forging process.

All watches have a 40mm by 12.5mm case, 100m water resistance, and Spring Drive Caliber 9R65 movements. The SBGA489 and SBGA491 are priced at $5,600 and will be released this month. The SBGA493, limited to 500 pieces, will be released in September with a price tag of $6,000.

Although Grand Seiko is known for nature-inspired limited editions, these watches can stand on their own without the tie-in to nature. The SBGA489 offers a solid black dial option with a pebbly texture reminiscent of sandpaper. The green SBGA491 has a similar texture, which many may prefer. However, the standout is the SBGA493 with its unique pattern and color.

The watches come with a stainless steel bracelet with a three-fold clasp and push-button release. The SBGA493 also includes a Kimono fabric strap. The Spring Drive Caliber 9R65 movement provides accurate timekeeping, with a power reserve of 72 hours.

Grand Seiko’s new watches inspired by katana steel offer a unique and stylish option for watch enthusiasts.