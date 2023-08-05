2024 Nissan Z NISMO: A Performance-Oriented Version

NISMO, short for Nissan Motorsports, has unveiled its latest creation, the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO. Unlike previous NISMO models, the new Z NISMO is not a complete rework of the car, but rather a more performance-oriented version.

The 2024 Z NISMO comes equipped with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. This is 20 more horsepower and 34 more lb-ft of torque compared to the Sport and Performance versions of the base Z. The power increase is achieved through various enhancements including increased turbo boost, turbine speed, and a new cylinder-specific spark-timing system.

Although the Z NISMO is the heaviest Z model in the lineup weighing in at 3,704 pounds, the incremental power gain helps to improve the weight-to-power ratio. The chassis of the Z NISMO has been upgraded with stiffer suspension components, larger brakes, and exclusive NISMO-embossed 19-inch wheels. The aerodynamic package has also been enhanced to generate measurable downforce.

One disappointment for enthusiasts is that the 2024 Z NISMO will only be available with a nine-speed automatic transmission, while the base Z Sport and mid-grade Z Performance models offer a six-speed manual option. Paul Hawson, director of advanced product planning at Nissan, mentions that customer research showed that Z buyers wanted quicker lap times, and modern automatic transmissions can deliver faster shifting and better performance than manuals. However, Hawson does not rule out the possibility of adding a manual transmission option in the future if there is enough demand from customers.

Despite the choice of automatic transmission and increased weight, the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO promises to deliver an exhilarating driving experience with its power upgrades, improved handling, stiffer suspension, larger brakes, and track-focused enhancements.