KundaliGPT: AI Chatbot for Astrological Guidance

In today’s competitive market, technological advancements have resulted in increased competition. Tools like Chat GPT and AI have made it possible for individuals to accomplish the work of many people. In this digital age, acquiring new skills is crucial to staying competitive. Astrologers have traditionally been consulted for auspicious events, job prospects, and marriage-related queries. However, AI can now provide similar services.

KundaliGPT is an AI chatbot specifically designed to address people’s astrological inquiries. It leverages information from Vedic Shastra to offer answers to a range of life-related questions. Users simply need to provide some personal information to access this astrological guidance. Kundali GPT AI utilizes the positions of planets and their impact on the horoscope to generate responses.

To better understand KundaliGPT, it is important to grasp the concept of Kundli, which is essentially a snapshot of the planets in the sky at a specific time, representing the birth chart of an individual. A horoscope consists of 12 houses, each spanning 30 degrees, totaling 360 degrees. These houses house the 12 zodiac signs and 9 planets. The Ascendant sign, also known as the rising sign, plays a crucial role in determining the first house in the eastern direction. The Bhachakra represents the detailed depiction of the 360 degrees of zodiac signs and planets. Among the 12 houses, the Lagna or first house holds the utmost significance.

Developed as a chatbot, Kundali GPT AI represents a new era in the intersection of astrology and artificial intelligence. It allows users to gain insights into their horoscope predictions. The advent of ChatGPT has revolutionized various fields, including the ability to create poetry and perform tests. However, it has also raised concerns about job displacement. Kundali GPT AI harnesses AI technology to provide personalized astrology readings and answers to inquiries within the domain.

According to the developer, Kundali GPT AI has the ability to identify negative influences on health and provide appropriate remedies. Additionally, it offers financial advice based on the planetary positions. Currently, the service is available to users free of charge, without any commercial use.

The benefits of using Kundali GPT include career guidance, assistance in assessing relationship compatibility for marriage, and deeper knowledge about Vedic Shastra. To access the chatbot, users can visit the website KundaliGPT.com, select the “Get Started” option, and enter their name, birthday, date of birth, and place of birth. The chatbot will provide answers based on the information from the user’s horoscope.

For now, Kundali GPT AI is considered reliable for common people, although its future predictive accuracy is yet to be determined. The service is currently accessible for free.