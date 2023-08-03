Unified AI Model Gateway: Genoss

Development in the field of generative AI is rapidly expanding, with large language models (LLMs) finding applications in personal assistants, document retrieval, and text generation. Key players in the industry, including AWS, Meta, and Microsoft, are investing heavily in building their own LLMs. Simultaneously, startups like Hugging Face are making significant strides in the open-source domain.

To simplify the integration of LLMs, developers have been relying on tools like LangChain, which provide helpful utilities. However, a gap in the tooling exists when it comes to switching between different LLM models as newer, improved models are introduced.

To bridge this gap, Genoss has emerged as a model gateway powered by LangChain. This platform offers a unified interface that conforms to the OpenAI API specification. It allows developers to easily call any supported LLM by simply changing the base URL to the Genoss endpoint. With Genoss, users can access different LLM models from providers such as OpenAI, AWS, or Hugging Face.

Genoss streamlines the process of interacting with Completions and Embeddings models across multiple providers, enabling seamless model switching by just modifying the model name. Moreover, it integrates directly with any 3rd party tool that supports the OpenAI interface.

In enterprise settings, Genoss offers administrators the ability to update models with a single change on the dashboard. This eliminates the need to modify application code, making it particularly valuable for applications that employ different models based on specific tasks or user tiers. Additionally, Genoss leverages LangChain’s LangSmith tool for observability, debugging, and testing of model inputs and outputs.

Genoss is an open-source solution and can be utilized for free via the hosted version or self-hosted on an organization’s infrastructure. It provides a consistent and unified interface for working with LLMs, reducing the learning curve for developers and facilitating the scalability of generative AI applications.