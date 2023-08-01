CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Speculation Arises Over BALD Meme Coin Incident on Ethereum’s Layer-2 Network Base

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
A recent incident involving the BALD meme coin on Ethereum’s layer-2 network, Base, has stirred speculation within the crypto community. An unidentified developer suddenly withdrew all liquidity from the coin, leading to theories surrounding the potential involvement of former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Adam Cochran, a partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, has suggested that wallets associated with the incident have connections to Bankman-Fried and his crypto trading firm, Alameda. Cochran also noted similarities between the BALD Twitter account and Bankman-Fried’s tweeting style.

Further substantiating these theories, a Reddit investigation revealed that the BALD developer’s wallet had received funds from FTX and Alameda over the past two years. The wallet held approximately 12,331 ETH, equivalent to around $22 million. However, it is important to note that these allegations against Bankman-Fried remain unproven at this time.

Bankman-Fried currently faces legal issues, with the U.S. charging him with conspiracy and fraud. He is currently under house arrest, with limited internet access. Nevertheless, there are individuals within the crypto community expressing skepticism regarding the validity of the BALD conspiracy theory.

In response to widespread criticism, the anonymous BALD developer returned 100 ETH to the liquidity pool, resulting in an increase in the meme coin’s value. Early adopters of the coin reportedly experienced significant gains. Additionally, the rise of the HAIRY token, which surged by 7,000% in a single day, has garnered attention from crypto enthusiasts.

Amidst the speculation, decentralized betting platforms have emerged, allowing individuals to place bets on whether Bankman-Fried was responsible for the launch of the BALD token. Presently, the majority of bettors believe he is not involved.

As the BALD and HAIRY saga unfolds, the world of meme coins remains unpredictable. Only time will reveal whether these speculations and new token potentials will materialize.

