Ice-T to Appear in Payday 3: New Heist, Unreal 5 Update, and More

Ice-T, the iconic rapper and actor, will be making an appearance in the highly anticipated game Payday 3. During the recent gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, it was revealed that Ice-T will be a part of the game. However, the extent of his involvement was unclear until a Q&A session with the Payday 3 team at gamescom cleared things up.

The development team explained that they decided to launch the Unreal 5 version of Payday 3 after the initial launch of the game. The decision was made because Unreal 5 became available during the development process, and transitioning to the new engine during development would have posed risks to the core experience of the game. The team’s main focus at the moment is to ensure that the game is fun and plays well. Therefore, they plan to transition to Unreal 5 post-launch.

During the Q&A, more details about a new heist in Payday 3 were revealed. This heist features a different setting and is more stealth-oriented compared to the classic bank robbery feel of previous heists. One notable feature of this heist is that the stolen loot degrades over time, adding a sense of urgency for players to coordinate and return it to its container before it loses its value.

The team also announced that Ice-T will be portraying a new contractor named Mac in the game. Ice-T, who has been a fan of Payday since the release of Payday 2, was excited to work with the team when they reached out to him. This heist takes place in New Jersey, Ice-T’s home state.

Developing Payday 3 on Unreal 4 presented challenges, particularly in capturing the signature Payday feel. However, the team worked extensively to ensure that the moment-to-moment gameplay retains that unique Payday experience. Additionally, the development of Payday 3 was done with future updates in mind, as the team has established a foundation to continuously update the game with post-launch content for at least 18 months.

In terms of pricing, Payday 3 will be released at $39.99, offering a fair price point for the amount of content available at launch. The game will include eight heists, with more content, both free and paid, planned for the future.

Overall, Payday 3 promises exciting new mechanics and improvements compared to Payday 2. Some of the key changes include enhanced hostage management mechanics, the ability to use hostages as human shields and negotiate with the police, and a more mature and gritty atmosphere that reflects the world of Payday.

Sources:

– gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 reveal

– Q&A with Payday 3 lead producer Andreas Häll-Penninger and global brand director Almir Listo at gamescom.