Exploring the Factors Affecting Internet Prices in Guyana

The South American nation of Guyana has seen significant economic growth in recent years due to the discovery of vast oil reserves and the development of its agricultural and mining sectors. However, despite these advancements, the country still faces challenges in providing affordable and reliable internet access to its citizens.

One of the primary factors contributing to high internet prices in Guyana is the lack of competition among internet service providers (ISPs). Currently, the market is dominated by two major players, GTT and Digicel, who control over 90% of the market share. This duopoly has led to a lack of incentive for these companies to lower their prices or improve their services, as there is little threat of new entrants to the market.

Another factor affecting internet prices is the high cost of infrastructure development. Guyana’s diverse landscape, including rainforests, savannahs, and remote riverine communities, presents significant challenges for the construction and maintenance of internet infrastructure. This has resulted in high capital expenditures for ISPs, which are then passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. Additionally, the lack of economies of scale due to Guyana’s relatively small population means that ISPs are unable to achieve cost savings that could be passed on to consumers.

Guyana’s reliance on a single submarine cable for international bandwidth also contributes to high internet prices. The Suriname-Guyana Submarine Cable System (SGSCS), owned by GTT, can lead to higher costs for ISPs, who must purchase bandwidth at a premium. Any damage to the cable or disruptions in service can have significant impacts on internet connectivity and prices in the country.

To improve internet affordability in Guyana, several steps can be taken. The government should prioritize the liberalization of the telecommunications sector, allowing for new entrants and increased competition among ISPs. This would encourage existing providers to lower prices and improve services.

Investment in domestic internet infrastructure should be increased, focusing on expanding access to underserved areas and improving service quality. Public-private partnerships and leveraging new technologies like satellite internet or wireless broadband could help reach remote communities.

Efforts should also be made to diversify international connectivity options, reducing reliance on the SGSCS and promoting competition among international bandwidth providers. This could involve the construction of new submarine cables or establishing terrestrial connections to neighboring countries.

In conclusion, addressing the factors affecting internet prices in Guyana requires liberalizing the telecommunications sector, investing in domestic infrastructure, and diversifying international connectivity options. By taking these steps, the country can work towards ensuring its citizens have access to affordable and reliable internet services, essential for social and economic development in the digital age.