Gangoh, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India, is currently facing a digital divide. According to a recent survey conducted by the local government, only around 30% of the town’s population has access to the internet, significantly lower than the national average of 70%. It was also found that the majority of those with internet access are males aged between 18 and 25.

This lack of internet access has had a negative impact on Gangoh’s economy. Without the ability to reach new customers and tap into the opportunities offered by the digital economy, businesses in the town have been unable to grow and develop.

To address this issue, the local government is working diligently to bridge the digital divide in Gangoh. They are providing free internet access to those who cannot afford it and organizing training sessions to help people become familiar with using the internet. Additionally, they are collaborating with local businesses to educate them on the benefits of the digital economy and how to leverage it to their advantage.

In their efforts, Gangoh’s local government aims to ensure that all citizens have equal access to the internet. By doing so, the town can become a model for bridging the digital divide throughout India.

Gangoh: Utilizing the Internet to Boost its Economy

Gangoh, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India, is capitalizing on the power of the internet to boost its economy. The town has recently introduced a digital platform called Gangoh Digital, which allows local businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. Through this platform, businesses can showcase their products and services, interact with customers, advertise their offerings, and promote their businesses.

Gangoh has also launched a website, Gangoh Digital, that provides information about the town and its businesses. This includes details on the town’s history, culture, attractions, and economic development initiatives.

To facilitate online transactions, Gangoh has set up a digital marketplace, Gangoh Digital Marketplace, where businesses can sell their products and services and accept payments from customers. The marketplace serves as a platform for businesses to promote their offerings and engage with customers.

Moreover, Gangoh has introduced a mobile app, Gangoh Digital App, to enable businesses to connect with customers and potential customers. The app offers a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, advertise their offerings, and promote their businesses effectively.

In addition to driving economic growth, Gangoh is utilizing the internet to create job opportunities for its citizens. The town has launched a job portal, Gangoh Digital Job Portal, which allows citizens to search and apply for available jobs within the town.

By embracing the internet, Gangoh is fostering economic advancement, providing a platform for businesses and individuals to thrive, and showcasing the potential of digital technology in small towns.

