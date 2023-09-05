PlayStation’s Spider-Man 2 Post Sparks Controversy with “19 Inches of Venom”

Sony’s PlayStation recently stirred up some excitement on social media with a post related to Spider-Man 2. The post featured a reference to “19 inches of Venom,” which actually referred to the Collector’s Edition of the game featuring a 19-inch Venom statue. However, some fans took the wording as innuendo and had some fun with it in the comments.

The playful responses ranged from questioning Sony’s choice of words to making jokes. Fans were quick to clarify that they understood the post referred to the figurine but couldn’t help but poke fun at the unintentional double entendre. The reactions included humorous memes and witty remarks about the marketing team responsible for the wording.

The post gained attention not only on social media but also on Reddit. A post titled “Did they have to word it like that??” quickly gained popularity on the Spider-Man subreddit and generated similar responses. Users jokingly commented that Sony was well aware of the suggestive nature of the post, while others playfully referred to the upcoming villain as “Daddy Venom.”

Despite the amusement caused by the wording, the focus of the post was the announcement of the Collector’s Edition. The limited edition Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 also showcased Venom’s distinctive colorway. In addition to these exciting announcements, developer Insomniac Games has revealed numerous accessibility features that will be available in the highly anticipated sequel, which is scheduled for release on October 20.

In conclusion, while Sony’s social media post about Spider-Man 2’s Collector’s Edition featuring “19 inches of Venom” sparked some playful banter and jokes among fans, it ultimately highlighted the exciting features and releases associated with the game. The enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming sequel continues to build as the release date approaches.

Definitions:

– Collector’s Edition: A special version of a video game or product that includes additional content, collectible items, or exclusive features.

– Double entendre: A phrase or expression that has two meanings, often one of which is suggestive, risqué, or humorous.

– Accessibility features: In the context of video games, these refer to measures implemented to make games more accessible and playable for individuals with disabilities.

Sources:

– IGN article by Ryan Dinsdale, an IGN freelance reporter.