Reports have emerged regarding internet connectivity issues with the Starlink satellite internet network, provided by the United States to Ukraine in conflict areas. While there were speculations about Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, restricting access to Starlink internet for Ukrainian military devices, evidence suggests another explanation.

According to retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic Armed Forces, communication analysis reports indicate that Russia is using electronic warfare equipment to disrupt satellite communication devices. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these allegations.

The Starlink network, operated by SpaceX, utilizes a constellation of thousands of satellites orbiting close to Earth’s surface. Unlike traditional satellite internet services, these satellites orbit at a distance of around 550 km instead of 35,786 km. SpaceX has been providing satellite internet service to Ukraine since Russia’s military campaign began.

In April 2023, leaked classified intelligence documents from the Pentagon revealed that Moscow had been testing the “Tobol electronic warfare system” to disrupt Starlink’s communication in Ukraine. However, the documents did not provide further details about these experiments.

It was also reported that Russia has developed a new electronic warfare system capable of disrupting satellite communication in geostationary orbit. This system is said to be capable of permanently disabling electronic devices of the enemy. Russia is known to possess sophisticated electronic warfare systems such as Tobol, Krasukha, Moskva, Infauna, Leer, and Triad, some of which have been used in the ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.

While the complete extent of the Russian electronic warfare capabilities remains unknown, it is believed that Russia may have partially disabled the Starlink satellite network. This poses significant challenges for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as modern military operations heavily rely on communication. Moreover, Starlink modules have the potential to transform basic unmanned vehicles into advanced unmanned aircraft.

In conclusion, the internet connectivity issues in Ukraine’s conflict areas may be due to Russian electronic warfare tactics. These disruptions greatly impact the Ukrainian military’s communication capabilities, underscoring the importance of reliable communication in modern warfare.