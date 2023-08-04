International Space Station (ISS) Operations Extended Until 2030

Representatives from NASA and its Western partners – Canada, Europe, and Japan – have announced plans to extend the operations of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030. Canada recently agreed to the extension, and there were previous concerns about Russia exiting the partnership. However, Russia has committed to continue operating the ISS until at least 2028.

NASA’s ISS program manager, Joel Montalbano, expressed the agency’s intention to continue running the space station at full capacity until the end of 2030. The decision to extend the ISS until 2028 was based on Roscosmos’ planning cycles, which work in four-year increments. As the deadline approaches, all international partners will work together to determine the next steps.

The addition of a fourth crew member to the U.S. operating segment of the ISS has significantly increased its potential as a research platform. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon played a vital role in this change by eliminating reliance on Soyuz for crew rotation missions.

However, there are still challenges in ISS operations. John Mulholland, Boeing’s vice president and program manager for the ISS, emphasized the need for sufficient funding to support research and meet growing demand. Mulholland also discussed the importance of building a deorbit vehicle to safely decommission the station at the end of its life. Additionally, upgrades to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a key experiment on the ISS, were discussed.

Looking ahead, investments in the ISS will need to be balanced against plans to retire the station in 2030. The goal is to have one or more commercial space stations operational by the late 2020s to ensure a smooth transition from the ISS.

While the current plan is to operate the ISS until 2030, Montalbano mentioned the possibility of extending its lifespan if necessary. The decision to go beyond 2030 will be a topic of discussion among the various space agencies and governments involved.