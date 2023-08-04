The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Forms Committee to Develop Ethical Guidelines for AI in Media

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has collaborated with an international committee to create ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the media industry. Led by press freedom advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, the committee includes 21 members from academia, science, civil society, and journalism, with Maria Ressa, an ICIJ member and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, serving as the chairperson.

The primary objective of the committee is to establish a comprehensive set of principles, rights, and obligations that media organizations can refer to when utilizing AI-based systems. The committee recognizes that AI can be a valuable tool for investigative journalism, particularly in terms of data organization and analysis. By implementing AI technology, journalists can better uncover and report important stories.

ICIJ has already been incorporating machine learning into its investigative work, including the recently conducted Pandora Papers and Implant Files investigations. The organization ensures that their journalists, data analysts, and programmers collaborate to optimize the potential of AI while emphasizing the public interest. This is achieved through stringent editorial and fact-checking processes that maintain the organization’s commitment to high-quality journalism.

The committee assembled by Reporters Without Borders aims to leverage its global reputation and expertise to establish universally accepted principles for AI usage in the media industry. The committee’s focus is on long-term ethical concerns rather than short-term economic gains driven by competition, with the goal of preserving the integrity of information in the digital age.

The development of guidelines for AI usage is critical for the media industry, as a survey by the World Association of News Publishers revealed that while many newsrooms are already utilizing AI tools, only a minority have established guidelines to govern their use. By establishing principles for AI usage in media, responsible and ethical journalism can be upheld, ensuring the preservation of the right to information.