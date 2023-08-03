Intelsat Completes Record-Breaking Satellite Launch

Intelsat, a prominent provider of satellite and terrestrial network services, has achieved a significant feat in the commercial satellite industry. The company successfully launched Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4), deploying eight geostationary satellites into space in just 10 months. This accomplishment sets a new record for the industry.

The launch of G-37/H-4 signifies the completion of Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, which began around 10 months ago. For four decades, the Galaxy satellites have been relied upon by customers in North America. Their successful track record has solidified their position as trusted assets in the industry.

This launch has additional significance as it marks the 20-year milestone of Intelsat’s partnership with JSAT. This joint venture has enabled both companies to expand their services, catering to a larger customer base worldwide.

Manufactured by Maxar, the G-37/H-4 satellite was propelled into space using SpaceX’s Falcon rocket. Intelsat intends to leverage this new addition to enhance its network capabilities, aiming to provide improved connectivity and services to its customers.

Intelsat’s successful launch of G-37/H-4 reflects its dedication to advancing the commercial satellite industry. As a result, the company further solidifies its position as a leading provider of satellite communication solutions.

With this accomplishment, Intelsat is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for satellite services and contribute to the continued development and innovation of the industry.