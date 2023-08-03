Intelsat Completes Record-Breaking Satellite Launch

Intelsat, a leading provider of inflight connectivity and operator of one of the world’s largest satellite networks, has achieved a new record in the commercial satellite industry. The company successfully launched Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4), sending eight geostationary satellites into space within a span of just 10 months.

The launch of G-37/H-4 marks the completion of Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, which began approximately 10 months ago. Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat, expressed his satisfaction with this milestone achievement. He also highlighted the significance of this launch in relation to the 40-year legacy of the Galaxy satellites, which have been relied upon by North American customers for decades.

The Maxar-manufactured satellite was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. G-37/H-4 separated from the vehicle and its signal acquisition was confirmed by Intelsat. When operations commence later this year, G-37/H-4 will be positioned at 127 degrees West and will provide a wide range of services and coverage.

The C-Band payload of G-37 will offer North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers. The Ku-band payload of H-4 will provide continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers. Both payloads will be jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, the U.S.-owned subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

Intelsat is focused on delivering seamless and secure satellite-based communications to governmental, NGO, and commercial customers. With its extensive satellite fleet and advanced connectivity infrastructure, the company enables global communication. SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, on the other hand, is Asia’s largest satellite operator and delivers entertainment and satellite communication services across various regions.