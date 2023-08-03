Intelsat Launches G-37/H-4 Satellite, Sets New Industry Record

Intelsat, a leading provider of inflight connectivity and operator of a large satellite and terrestrial network, has successfully launched the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) satellite. This launch sets a new record for the commercial satellite industry by sending eight geostationary satellites into space within 10 months.

The G-37/H-4 satellite, manufactured by Maxar, was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It will be positioned at 127 degrees West and provide a wide range of services and coverage when operations begin later this year.

The satellite’s C-Band payload, known as G-37, will provide capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers in North America. The Ku-band payload, known as H-4, will serve mobility, network, and U.S. government customers. The H-4 payload will be jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, the U.S.-owned subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

Dave Wajsgras, CEO at Intelsat, expressed that this launch marks the completion of their comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan and celebrates the 20-year partnership with JSAT. This partnership has allowed both companies to expand their services and serve more customers worldwide.

Intelsat’s global team is committed to providing seamless and secure satellite-based communications to government, NGO, and commercial customers. Their mission is to bridge the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleets.

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Asia’s largest satellite operator, also plays a significant role in the satellite communications industry. With a fleet of 16 satellites, they provide reliable and efficient satellite communications services in the Asian region.

With the launch of the G-37/H-4 satellite, Intelsat not only sets a new industry record but also strengthens its position as a reliable provider of satellite-based connectivity services.