SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Last of C-Band Satellites for Intelsat and SES

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched the final satellite in a series of twelve C-band video relay satellites purchased by Intelsat and SES. These satellites play a crucial role in clearing spectrum for the deployment of 5G wireless services in the United States. Intelsat and SES are expected to receive incentive payments totaling almost $9 billion from 5G cell network operators once they vacate the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is overseeing the transition process, which involves clearing the C-band spectrum auctioned in 2020. Verizon and AT&T acquired the majority of the spectrum during the auction. In preparation for the shift to 5G, Intelsat and SES procured new satellites specifically designed to operate in a different frequency range within the C-band spectrum. This shift in focus aligns with the satellite industry’s growing emphasis on internet connectivity.

Under the agreement with the FCC and 5G service providers, Intelsat and SES are required to clear the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum by December 2023, two years ahead of the Federal Aviation Administration’s deadline. Over the past year, both companies have launched their C-band satellites, with Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 satellite (also known as Horizons 4) being the most recent, propelled into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Manufactured by Maxar, the satellite will be maneuvered into geostationary orbit and is expected to become operational in October.

SES has already completed its C-band clearing efforts, generating $3.97 billion in proceeds. Meanwhile, Intelsat has accomplished a remarkable feat, launching a total of eight large geostationary satellites, including those for the C-band, in the last ten months.

The successful deployment of the twelve C-band satellites signifies the conclusion of the C-band clearing program, providing a significant boost to satellite manufacturers and launch companies. Throughout the program, different rockets, including the SpaceX Falcon 9, United Launch Alliance Atlas V, and European Ariane 5, were utilized.

Despite the success of the C-band clearing program, litigation between Intelsat and SES concerning the sharing of clearing proceeds remains unresolved. The case was returned to the bankruptcy court by a federal appeals court, which ruled that a judge had erroneously dismissed SES’s claim for equal sharing of the proceeds.