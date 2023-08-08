Intel’s i915 Driver Update to Boost Gaming Performance on Arc A750/A770

Intel’s upcoming i915 driver update for Linux 6.6 is expected to deliver a significant improvement in gaming performance on the Arc A750/A770. The update includes threshold tuning of the RPS (Render P-States and Requested Power States), resulting in a 10-15% boost in gaming performance specifically for Intel GPUs in eSports titles.

The positive impact of RPS tuning extends across various gaming platforms. The improvement is seen in Vulkan with a performance gain of up to 15%, OpenGL with a gain of 14.5%, and Vulkan with a gain of 12.9%. Additionally, the popular game Civilization VI experiences an increase of 11% in performance with OpenGL.

Interestingly, this optimization was contributed by a Google Chrome OS engineer rather than an Intel employee. Intel has previously released multiple optimization patches for Linux gamers, all of which have delivered similar performance gains in popular games.

However, it is important to note that these enhancements will only benefit non-GUC (Graphics Unifying Compute) platforms. The update will not impact the Arc discrete graphics processing units (dGPUs) or the Xe-LPG (Low Power Graphics) integrated graphics units. These improvements are specifically designed for pre-12th Gen integrated graphics.

In addition to the RPS tuning, the patch also includes updates for Meteor Lake and fixes for the Arc A-series “Alchemist” family. These changes will be rolled out with the release of Linux 6.6 in the next few weeks.