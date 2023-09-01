New Deal: Asrock Arc A770 8GB Graphics Card for $240

If you’re in the market for a high-performance graphics card at an affordable price, look no further than the Asrock Arc A770 8GB. With its current deal at Newegg, you can snag this powerhouse for just $240 when you enter code SSCV2886 at checkout. This is a $50 discount from its regular price, making it a great value for the level of performance it offers.

In comparison to its sibling, the A750, the Arc A770 is only $40 more expensive at this deal price. And when you consider that the A770 competes with top-tier cards like the Nvidia RTX 3060 and AMD RX 6600 XT, the value becomes even more apparent. In fact, a review by Digital Foundry highlights the A770’s strong performance at 1080p and respectable performance at 1440p.

It’s worth noting that the Arc A770 relies heavily on the Resizeable BAR feature for optimal performance. If your motherboard doesn’t support this standard, you may experience significant performance reductions. To ensure compatibility, check if your motherboard supports Resizeable BAR and update to the latest BIOS version if necessary. The GPU-Z tool can help determine if the feature is enabled.

If you’re on the hunt for a high-performing graphics card without breaking the bank, the Asrock Arc A770 8GB is an excellent option. With the current deal at Newegg, you can secure this top-notch card for just $240. Stay tuned for more deals as they become available!

Sources:

– Digital Foundry

– GPU-Z tool