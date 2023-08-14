Intel’s Core i7-14700K Processor Review: Performance Close to Core i9-13900K

A reviewer in China has recently obtained a pre-production sample of Intel’s Core i7-14700K processor from the Raptor Lake Refresh family. The processor was put through several performance benchmarks for a review on Bilibili. It was expected that the new processor, with more cores and higher clocks, would outperform its predecessors. However, what stood out was that it could offer performance very close to that of the current flagship Core i9-13900K.

The Core i7-14700K is equipped with eight high-performance Raptor Cove cores running at clock speeds ranging from 3.40 GHz to 5.60 GHz. It also has an additional 12 energy-efficient Gracemont cores, which is four cores more than its predecessor, the Core i7-13700K. The increased cores, combined with slightly higher boost clocks, will improve the performance of the new processor in multi-threaded workloads. However, it does consume more power compared to the previous model.

The Core i7-14700K outperformed its predecessor in CPU-Z multi-threaded benchmark by around 20% and in Cinebench R23 multi-threaded test by approximately 14%. The reviewer referred to the processor as ‘Core i7-13700KS’ to avoid any issues with Intel.

Thanks to its higher clocks and increased number of cores, the upcoming processor also demonstrated better performance in gaming. Although not compared directly to the current flagship Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-14700K has a similar core configuration and very close frequencies. This means that its performance will be on par with that of the Core i9-13900K.

Looking ahead, Intel’s next-generation flagship processors, the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KS, will have even higher boost clocks of 6.0 GHz and 6.20 GHz respectively. As a result, the performance difference between the high-end Core i9 parts and the moderately priced Core i7 CPUs will likely be negligible in most scenarios.