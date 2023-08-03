VSBLTY Deploys Security Solution for Large Synagogue

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has announced the deployment of a comprehensive security solution for one of the largest synagogues in America. The system utilizes a range of CCTV cameras supported by VSBLTY’s AI solution to proactively detect potential threats, including “persons of interest,” weapons, and other suspicious activities. Upon detection of a threat, an alarm is triggered, and the necessary authorities are immediately informed. The primary objective of this system is to prevent incidents before they happen.

Religious leaders in the United States are increasingly concerned about the rising threats faced by places of worship. According to FBI hate crime statistics, incidents in churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques have seen a 34.8% increase between 2014 and 2018. In addition, there were 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 and more than 300 in the first half of 2023.

A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League reveals a concerning 36% rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2022. This includes 3,697 cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault directed at Jewish individuals and communities. The CEO of VSBLTY, Jay Hutton, highlights the significance of this security deployment in preventing violence and saving lives, referencing a recent attempted school shooting at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Tennessee.

This successful implementation of the security solution opens up possibilities for potentially saving more lives in the numerous places of worship across the country. VSBLTY’s AI technology plays a critical role in enhancing security measures and safeguarding religious institutions.