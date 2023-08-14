CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Intel’s Arrow Lake Processors to Feature Increased L2 Capacity

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 14, 2023
Intel’s Arrow Lake Processors to Feature Increased L2 Capacity

Intel is planning to increase the L2 capacity of its upcoming Arrow Lake processors to 3 MB per core. This information comes from a reliable leaker known as Golden Pig Upgrade. If accurate, this upgrade will result in higher performance for memory bandwidth-dependent applications.

The current 13th Generation Core ‘Raptor Lake’ processor has a 2 MB L2 cache per high-performance Raptor Cove core and a 512 KB L2 cache per energy-efficient Greacemont core, totaling 32 MB of L2 cache and 36 MB of L3 cache. Assuming Intel’s Arrow Lake processors retain eight high-performance cores, the total L2 capacity for performance cores would increase to 24 MB.

However, it remains unclear whether Intel plans to expand the size of the L3 cache for Arrow Lake’s performance cores. As Arrow Lake CPUs will be manufactured on Intel’s 20A (2nm-class) fabrication process, it might be possible for the company to increase the size of all caches without significantly impacting die size and cost. Intel will make the necessary decisions to improve performance while minimizing costs.

Increasing the L2 cache capacity for high-performance cores is done to boost performance. It improves the hit rate and reduces the need to access the slower L3 cache or main memory, resulting in a potential reduction in average memory access time and energy savings. However, a larger L2 cache can introduce slightly longer access latency and may consume more power, generate more heat, and increase the die area.

Overall, Intel’s decision to increase the L2 capacity of Arrow Lake processors is aimed at enhancing performance in memory bandwidth-dependent applications.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Future of Process Manufacturing: A Deep Dive into IoT Technologies

Aug 14, 2023
News

Issue with Adding Yahoo Email in Outlook for Microsoft 365

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Impact of Location-based Entertainment on Tourism and Local Economies

Aug 14, 2023

You missed

AI

AI’s Impact on Music Production: Threats to Human Musicians

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

AI: From Malevolent Force to Helpful Assistant

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Hernando County School District Uses AI to Detect School Threats

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Data: The Key to Harnessing AI for Good

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments