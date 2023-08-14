Intel’s Arrow Lake Processors to Feature Increased L2 Capacity

Intel is planning to increase the L2 capacity of its upcoming Arrow Lake processors to 3 MB per core. This information comes from a reliable leaker known as Golden Pig Upgrade. If accurate, this upgrade will result in higher performance for memory bandwidth-dependent applications.

The current 13th Generation Core ‘Raptor Lake’ processor has a 2 MB L2 cache per high-performance Raptor Cove core and a 512 KB L2 cache per energy-efficient Greacemont core, totaling 32 MB of L2 cache and 36 MB of L3 cache. Assuming Intel’s Arrow Lake processors retain eight high-performance cores, the total L2 capacity for performance cores would increase to 24 MB.

However, it remains unclear whether Intel plans to expand the size of the L3 cache for Arrow Lake’s performance cores. As Arrow Lake CPUs will be manufactured on Intel’s 20A (2nm-class) fabrication process, it might be possible for the company to increase the size of all caches without significantly impacting die size and cost. Intel will make the necessary decisions to improve performance while minimizing costs.

Increasing the L2 cache capacity for high-performance cores is done to boost performance. It improves the hit rate and reduces the need to access the slower L3 cache or main memory, resulting in a potential reduction in average memory access time and energy savings. However, a larger L2 cache can introduce slightly longer access latency and may consume more power, generate more heat, and increase the die area.

Overall, Intel’s decision to increase the L2 capacity of Arrow Lake processors is aimed at enhancing performance in memory bandwidth-dependent applications.