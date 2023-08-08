Intel Launches Free Online Course to Boost AI Skills

Artificial Intelligence (AI), a branch of computer science, has revolutionized various industries. Intel, a leading technology company, understands the importance of AI skills and has introduced a free online course to equip individuals with practical AI knowledge.

The course focuses on providing participants with the necessary skills to tackle real-world challenges using AI. It offers a hands-on approach, allowing students to understand the data science workflow and utilize Intel’s optimized processors and software for problem-solving.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including data set preparation, practical application of solutions, and implementation through deep learning. Students will be guided through lectures and interactive Jupyter notebooks, which provide step-by-step instructions for problem-solving.

Key areas of focus include a detailed presentation of Intel’s AI portfolio, fundamental data preprocessing techniques, and criteria for selecting appropriate frameworks and networks. The course is estimated to take around 5 hours to complete and is designed for individuals with basic knowledge of AI, machine learning, and deep learning.

While a basic understanding of programming in Python and familiarity with frameworks like TensorFlow is required, Intel also offers optional introductory courses for those who wish to strengthen their foundational knowledge.

This free online course provides a valuable opportunity for aspiring professionals to enhance their AI skills and make a difference in the current job market. With AI becoming increasingly important in various industries, equipping oneself with AI knowledge can elevate one’s career prospects and contribute to innovation and problem-solving.