CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Intel’s CEO Confident in PC Market Recovery and Positive Performance

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
Intel’s CEO Confident in PC Market Recovery and Positive Performance

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed confidence in the recovery of the PC market and Intel’s positive performance in the second quarter of 2023. Gelsinger credited the company’s improved financials to advancements in both the client and data center divisions. He anticipates a more optimistic future, stating that the worst times are behind them.

Gelsinger highlighted several upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) products. The 5th-generation Emerald Rapids processors will be released earlier than originally planned in the third quarter. He also mentioned Meteor Lake, which is expected to be a significant milestone for PCs. Gelsinger referred to it as the Centrino moment for AI PCs. Intel’s Meteor Lake PCs will feature AI capabilities, enabling real-time language translation, transcription, video effects, and new gamer models.

In addition, Gelsinger mentioned Gaudi2, a product designed specifically for the Chinese market. He also mentioned the progress made with Gaudi 3, expected to have twice the performance of Gaudi2 by 2024-2025.

Gelsinger acknowledged Nvidia’s leadership in the AI market, noting that the space is still relatively young. However, he expressed confidence in Intel’s ability to provide compelling alternatives that are more cost-effective, power-efficient, and offer unique capabilities to meet market demand.

Overall, Gelsinger emphasized Intel’s commitment to competition and innovation, underscoring the company’s determination to continue fighting for market share.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Machine Learning Stocks: Compelling Options for Investors in 2023

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Update Brings New Content and Improvements

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Leveraging Predictive Analytics for Enhanced Food Safety and Quality

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Machine Learning Stocks: Compelling Options for Investors in 2023

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Is Artificial Intelligence a Profitable Venture or Just a Bubble?

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Update Brings New Content and Improvements

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Leveraging Predictive Analytics for Enhanced Food Safety and Quality

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments