Intel’s CEO Confident in PC Market Recovery and Positive Performance

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed confidence in the recovery of the PC market and Intel’s positive performance in the second quarter of 2023. Gelsinger credited the company’s improved financials to advancements in both the client and data center divisions. He anticipates a more optimistic future, stating that the worst times are behind them.

Gelsinger highlighted several upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) products. The 5th-generation Emerald Rapids processors will be released earlier than originally planned in the third quarter. He also mentioned Meteor Lake, which is expected to be a significant milestone for PCs. Gelsinger referred to it as the Centrino moment for AI PCs. Intel’s Meteor Lake PCs will feature AI capabilities, enabling real-time language translation, transcription, video effects, and new gamer models.

In addition, Gelsinger mentioned Gaudi2, a product designed specifically for the Chinese market. He also mentioned the progress made with Gaudi 3, expected to have twice the performance of Gaudi2 by 2024-2025.

Gelsinger acknowledged Nvidia’s leadership in the AI market, noting that the space is still relatively young. However, he expressed confidence in Intel’s ability to provide compelling alternatives that are more cost-effective, power-efficient, and offer unique capabilities to meet market demand.

Overall, Gelsinger emphasized Intel’s commitment to competition and innovation, underscoring the company’s determination to continue fighting for market share.