Intel Introduces Telemetry Collection Service in Latest GPU Driver

Intel has followed in the footsteps of its competitors Nvidia and AMD by introducing a telemetry collection service in its beta driver for Arc GPUs. The new service, known as the Intel Computing Improvement Program, comes enabled by default during installation, but users have the option to opt out.

Although Intel’s release notes do not explicitly mention this change, it is a noteworthy development in how its GPU drivers function. To provide clarity on the data collection, Intel has created a landing page that outlines the information collected and what is not collected.

The Intel Computing Improvement Program collects data on a computer’s performance to help enhance future products. However, the scope of data collection goes beyond performance metrics. It includes categorized information on visited websites (without URLs or personal identification), as well as data on how the computer is utilized and other devices in the computing environment. The program also captures performance-related data such as CPU model, display resolution, memory capacity, and average laptop battery life.

One notable distinction is that Intel allows users to opt out of the Computing Improvement Program, setting it apart from Nvidia’s lack of a permission request during driver installation. AMD, on the other hand, offers users the choice to opt out and provides information about the collected data.

While Intel’s decision to implement this feature may raise concerns, it aligns with a broader industry trend. For instance, Windows 11 also transmits significant user data. It is essential for users to remain vigilant during driver installations and carefully consider their comfort level with data collection.

In summary, Intel’s introduction of a telemetry collection service in its latest GPU driver brings it in line with other industry players. Users have the option to opt out, and Intel has provided information about the data collected for transparency.