Securonix Announces Integration with ChatGPT for Improved Cybersecurity Investigation

Securonix, a leader in Unified Defense SIEM, has unveiled an integration with ChatGPT to enhance efficiency and reduce investigation time in the realm of cybersecurity. This integration brings generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that empower Security Analysts, Threat Hunters, and Content Administrators to leverage large language models for rapid threat investigation and response.

Through the integration, security professionals can effortlessly ask AI models questions using natural language and view the responses alongside the context gathered by Securonix Investigate. This ongoing gathering of new and updated context ensures that analysts have the most current details at their disposal, facilitating a deeper understanding of observations and expediting investigations. The knowledge and insights can be easily shared with the team or trusted groups.

To guarantee the protection of sensitive information, the integration includes customizable security controls. Leakage of internal IP addresses and domain names is prevented, while access to ChatGPT is limited to authorized personnel. Additionally, any sensitive information received from ChatGPT responses is scrubbed, and audit logs are utilized to configure detections that notify organizations of compliance issues or data leaks.

Securonix Investigate incorporates generative AI while keeping humans in the loop. This enables teams to cross-reference responses from large language models with authoritative sources, ensuring a common frame of reference and reducing the likelihood of errors.

The integration empowers content administrators, security analysts, and threat hunters to ask ChatGPT questions during investigations. Threat hunters can seek instructions on searching for specific indicators of compromise (IOCs), SOC analysts can receive assistance with unfamiliar technologies or encoded PowerShell commands, and content administrators can generate search queries to run in the Securonix search function.

This fusion of generative AI and large language models revolutionizes the cybersecurity landscape, elevating security teams and significantly improving resolution time. While delivering a seamless user experience, Securonix emphasizes the importance of maintaining necessary security and privacy controls.

Securonix will be showcasing the generative AI capabilities of Securonix Investigate at Black Hat, taking place from August 8-10, 2023, at booth number #2550.