Integrated Wealth Concepts Raises Stake in Microchip Technology

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC has increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated by 24.7% in the first quarter. The institutional investor now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners and Northern Trust Corp also increased their holdings in the company during the same period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in the company as well.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. It has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company’s market cap is $45.43 billion, with a P/E ratio of 19.32.

Microchip Technology recently announced a quarterly dividend increase from $0.38 to $0.41. The ex-dividend date for this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

