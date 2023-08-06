Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC recently purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the first quarter. The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON Semiconductor. Continuum Advisory LLC and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board both bought new stakes in the company in the fourth quarter, with a value of around $373,000 and $331,000 respectively. American International Group Inc. and State of Alaska Department of Revenue have also increased their stake in ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $102.31 on Friday and currently has a market cap of $44.18 billion. The company has had a one-year low of $54.93 and a one-year high of $111.35. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In terms of financial performance, ON Semiconductor reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm also achieved revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%.

These recent investments and positive financial results indicate a growing interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation and suggest confidence in the company’s potential for growth in the future.