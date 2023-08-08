Insurance Registrations of China’s Major Electric Vehicle Companies Decline

Insurance registrations for major electric vehicle (EV) companies in China saw a slight decline last week. BYD vehicles had 44,300 insurance registrations, while Tesla had 12,800. Li Auto, one of China’s leading new car makers, maintained its position at the top of the list by selling 7,200 units for the week of July 31 to August 6. However, the basis on which the weekly sales were calculated was not clarified, suggesting that they were insurance registrations. Li Auto had stopped sharing these numbers in May but has recently resumed doing so.

Among luxury brands, Li Auto ranked fifth, making it the highest-ranking Chinese brand on the list. The company also announced that deliveries of the Li L9 Pro, which became available on August 3, have started.

Li Auto’s current lineup consists exclusively of extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs), including models like the Li L7, Li L8, and Li L9. The Li L9, the company’s flagship model, was initially launched as the Li L9 Max on June 21, 2022. However, on August 3, Li Auto introduced the Li L9 Pro, priced at RMB 429,800 ($63,600), which is a reduction of RMB 30,000 ($4,200) from the Li L9 Max.

Last week, Li Auto experienced an 8.86% decrease in sales compared to the previous week. Li Xiang, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Li Auto, stated on August 1 that production capacity is the company’s only current constraint, with no immediate solution in sight.

For other EV companies in China, Nio recorded 4,300 insurance registrations, while Xpeng had 3,100 registrations last week.