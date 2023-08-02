Instagram Developing Notices to Identify AI-Generated Content

Instagram is said to be working on new notifications to indicate when artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to create or edit content on its platform. A screenshot shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi reveals a page in the Instagram app that identifies content as being “created or edited with AI.” The notice specifies that the content was generated by Meta AI and provides a brief explanation of generative AI.

This new discovery aligns with commitments made by Meta and other major AI companies to the responsible development of AI technology. One such commitment includes the implementation of a watermarking system to inform users when content has been generated using AI.

The level of automation in Instagram’s labeling system and whether users will be required to disclose AI usage is yet to be clarified. However, the inclusion of “Meta said” in the notice suggests that the company will apply it proactively in certain cases. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, declined to comment on the notice.

In addition to these notices, Instagram has already showcased some AI features. These include text prompts that can be used to modify photos for Instagram Stories, as well as an “AI brush” feature that enables users to add or replace specific elements within images.

Google has also recently announced its plans to introduce a tool that will help users identify whether an image has been generated using AI technology. This move reflects the increasing focus on transparency and responsible AI development across various platforms.