Jul 31, 2023
Instagram Exploring Generative AI for Enhanced User Experience

Instagram, owned by Meta, is exploring the use of generative AI to improve user experience on its platform. Leaked screenshots reveal that Instagram is developing a feature that will introduce labels to differentiate between AI-generated and real photos. This will help address concerns about misinformation and foster trust among users.

Aside from AI-generated photo detection labels, Instagram is also working on direct message summaries. This feature will particularly benefit influencers and content creators who receive numerous brand messages, enabling them to manage their communications more efficiently.

Furthermore, Instagram aims to leverage generative AI for enhanced photo editing capabilities. One tool in development, called Restyle, will allow users to transform their images into various visual styles. Another tool, AI Brush, will enable users to add or replace specific parts of their images, similar to features such as Samsung’s Object Eraser or Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser.

These AI-powered tools align with the growing influence of the social media economy. Users heavily rely on post-editing to perfect their images, and these tools will empower them to achieve that.

Meta has been rapidly expanding its generative AI toolset. Although the release date for these new Instagram features remains unknown, it is expected that they will be developed and deployed in the near future.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

