Instagram Launches Safer Direct Messaging Tool for Users

Instagram has unveiled a new feature to enhance the safety of its direct messaging service. Previously in the testing phase, this tool is now available to all users, with the goal of preventing the reception of unsolicited photos, videos, and audio recordings in direct messages (DMs).

With the new feature, users will no longer receive DM requests containing multimedia content from individuals they do not follow. Only text-based DM invites will be allowed, and even these will be limited to a single message. Once the user accepts the chat request, messages can then be exchanged.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring users feel confident and in control when accessing their inboxes, according to Cindy Southworth, the head of Women’s Safety at Meta, Instagram’s parent company. Instagram appreciates feedback from its community and will continue to listen and seek ways to improve user safety on the platform.

In addition to this new tool, Instagram already offers other functionalities to moderate messages sent through its direct messaging system. For instance, there are “hidden words” filters that enable users to filter comments and messages based on specific prohibited words. Users also have the ability to restrict or block access to content. These measures are particularly important for prioritizing the safety of minors, who may be more susceptible to unwanted interactions on the platform.

Overall, Instagram’s new tool is a valuable addition to its existing commitment to user safety. By preventing the receipt of unsolicited multimedia content and providing various moderation features, Instagram aims to create a safer environment for all users, with a particular focus on protecting minors from potentially harmful interactions.