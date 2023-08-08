Instagram Introduces New UI for Larger Screens

Instagram, one of the world’s most popular social platforms, has recently unveiled a new user interface (UI) specifically tailored for larger screens, such as tablets and foldable devices. The update has been gradually rolling out to Instagram for Android users in the past few weeks.

The new UI brings several notable changes. The feed now expands to both sides of the display, while Stories remain at the top. For Reels, a fixed aspect ratio is maintained, with black bars serving as padding. However, the most significant addition is the side-mounted navigation rail. This rail includes buttons for home, search, new post, Reels, notifications, and direct messages (DMs).

While users of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices have praised the new layout, the rollout has been relatively slow. The update was first observed shortly after the announcement of Samsung’s Fold 5, but it seems to be gradually rolling out on an account-by-account basis. It’s important to note that this UI appears to be exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold series and is not yet available on other foldable devices like Google’s Pixel Fold.

This move by Instagram aligns with Google’s efforts to improve support for larger screens, including foldables and Android tablets. Interestingly, Instagram has prioritized this optimization for Android before addressing the demand for an optimized interface for Apple’s iPads.

While it remains uncertain whether Instagram will extend this new UI to tablets in the future, many users have expressed their appreciation for this long-awaited update for larger screens.