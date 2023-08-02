Meta Platforms Developing Labels to Identify AI-Generated Content on Instagram

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, is said to be working on labels that will enable creators to identify images produced using artificial intelligence (AI). The development was revealed through screenshots shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on social media.

The in-app message displayed in the screenshots suggests that posts created with generative AI tools may soon carry labels within the Instagram platform. The labels will indicate that the content was either created or edited using AI. Furthermore, additional labels may be used to signify that the content was “generated by Meta AI” and that “content created with AI is typically labeled so that it can be easily detected.”

Paluzzi also provided indications of the presence of other generative AI tools on Instagram. This move by Meta Platforms aligns with recent commitments made by major technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to adopt AI safety measures, including the use of watermarks.

Although Meta declined to comment on the development, these labels are expected to promote transparency and aid in the identification of AI-generated content. The implementation of such measures is seen as a responsible approach towards the development and utilization of AI.

Meta and Microsoft recently released an AI model called Llama 2, which is available for both research and commercial purposes. Meta strongly advocates for an open-source approach to AI development, emphasizing transparency and access to AI models while also acknowledging the potential risks involved. To ensure responsible usage of Llama 2, Meta has provided resources to assist users in navigating its capabilities.

