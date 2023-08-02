Instagram Considers AI-Generated Content Labels

Instagram is reportedly considering a feature that would notify users when artificial intelligence (AI) has played a role in creating a post. Posts created by AI would be accompanied by a label explaining its involvement. This raises the question of whether such labels could also help users identify when an entire account is AI-generated.

Three popular influencers on Instagram, Lil Miquela, Imma, and Shudu, have amassed millions of followers and secured lucrative brand deals. Despite their bios referencing their “digital persona” and their photos having an uncanny appearance, many followers still believe they are real. In truth, these influencers are the creations of tech firms that utilize graphic designers, digital artists, and AI technology to generate images.

Digital influencers offer several advantages to brands and marketing companies. They reduce costs associated with travel, overcome language barriers, and can quickly adapt their appearance to suit any brand. Additionally, digital influencers pose no brand risk as they lack opinions, political values, and controversial pasts. They are an ideal fit for brands seeking a perfect image free of possible integrity threats.

However, the prevalence of AI-generated influencers raises concerns about their impact on society. Young people, who are particularly impressionable, may compare themselves to these seemingly perfect influencers and experience negative effects on their self-perception. The responsibility to address this issue lies with Instagram, the owners of these AI-generated influencers, and the users themselves.

Implementing AI-generated content labels is not a new move for Instagram, as the platform previously blocked hashtags spreading vaccine misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, identifying AI-generated content is more complex and requires technological solutions to combat the potential dangers of misinformation.

As the debates around regulation continue, it remains to be seen how Instagram and other tech companies will address the challenges posed by AI-generated influencers.