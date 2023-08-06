Instagram Introduces New Feature to Restrict DM Requests

Instagram has responded to user feedback by introducing a new feature that allows users to restrict who can send them direct message (DM) requests. This feature, which was tested last month, is now being rolled out to all Instagram users.

The new feature comes with a few limitations. Users are only allowed to send one DM request to a person who does not follow them on Instagram. If the request is accepted, further DM requests can be sent. Additionally, DM invites cannot contain images, videos, or voice notes. Users can only send text-only DM requests to those who do not follow them on Instagram.

Moreover, Instagram has also introduced a Restrict setting to further enhance user control. This setting enables users to monitor an account they do not wish to block but still want to restrict its presence on their Instagram page. When an account is restricted, their comments on the user’s posts will only be visible to them. The account owner will not know that their posts are not visible to anyone else, and their DMs will automatically be sent to the DM requests folder.

The introduction of this new feature and the Restrict setting aims to give users more control over their inbox and provide a sense of security on Instagram. The platform remains committed to listening to user feedback and finding ways to ensure a safer experience for everyone using the app.