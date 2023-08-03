Insilico Medicine Develops AI Tool for Predicting Clinical Trial Success

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, has developed an AI tool called inClinico that accurately predicts the success of Phase II to Phase III clinical trials. The tool, known as inClinico, uses AI engines to predict clinical trial outcomes and is part of the Medicine42 clinical trials analysis and planning platform.

The research paper published in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics demonstrates the high degree of accuracy achieved by inClinico. The platform utilizes generative AI and multimodal data to make predictions and was trained on over 55,600 unique Phase II clinical trials conducted over the past 7 years. In the prospective validation set, it achieved 79% accuracy in real-world trials where outcomes were measured.

The ability to accurately predict clinical trial success is significant, considering that approximately 90% of drug development fails during the clinical stage. Common reasons for failure include lack of efficacy, safety concerns, and the complexity of diseases and data. The inClinico platform aims to address these challenges and assist companies in prioritizing drug development programs.

The research paper included three types of validation: retrospective, quasi-prospective, and prospective validation. Furthermore, the platform has been internally validated and validated by pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions. It has demonstrated a high level of discrimination capability in predicting the transition from Phase II to Phase III.

The study indicates that target choice plays a crucial role in predicting clinical trial outcomes. Lack of efficacy is identified as the primary driver of failures. In one instance, the tool successfully predicted the outcome of a clinical trial for a factor B inhibitor used to treat a rare, life-threatening blood disease.

In addition to providing valuable insights for investors, inClinico also helps pharmaceutical companies prioritize their drug development programs. Insilico Medicine intends to further refine the tool by identifying more granular components of clinical trial protocols and developing generative AI models for optimal clinical protocols and patient selection criteria.