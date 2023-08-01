CityLife

The Power of AI Models

How Elon Musk's Integration of DOGE Payments on X Could Impact Its Price, According to AI Analysis

Aug 1, 2023
As the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow, one AI tool that has gained attention is Google Bard, an offering by Alphabet. Bard has showcased its ability to analyze cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE). Finbold consulted Bard to provide insights on the potential future price of DOGE if Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, introduces payments to his rebranded X platform, previously known as Twitter.

According to Bard’s analysis, several factors could contribute to a potential increase in DOGE’s price if Musk integrates payments to X. Previous instances of Musk mentioning DOGE in his posts have often preceded a price surge. Moreover, the exposure that DOGE would receive on a large and popular platform like X would attract new users and potentially drive up demand and price.

Bard also mentioned that integrating DOGE payments with X would make it easier for people to use the digital currency for purchases, increasing its utility and consequently impacting its price positively. However, the AI platform also identified potential limitations, such as crypto market volatility and competition from other cryptocurrencies aiming to become the “currency of the internet.”

Bard provided three potential price targets if X integrates payments. The conservative target is $0.10, representing a 1,000% increase from the current price. The more bullish target is $0.25, indicating a 2,500% gain. The most optimistic target is $0.50, suggesting a 5,000% price increase.

As of August 1, DOGE was trading at $0.7677, experiencing a decline of 3.58% in the last 24 hours. However, it still held a gain of 14.04% on its monthly chart. Musk has previously expressed plans to transform Twitter into an all-in-one app called ‘X’ that includes messaging, payments, and commerce.

While investing in cryptocurrencies is speculative and comes with risks, the potential introduction of payment integration on the X platform could have a positive effect on DOGE, considering its previous price behavior following significant developments related to Twitter/X and Musk’s social media activity.

