Wham-O: Bringing Fun Back to the Toy Industry

Wham-O, the iconic toy company known for its creative and innovative products, is making a comeback in its 75th year. After facing several ownership changes and struggling with relevance in the toy market, Wham-O is now focusing on rebuilding relationships, revamping its supply chain, and reconnecting with retailers.

Wham-O President Todd Richards, who started as a fan of the brand himself, admits to initially feeling disbelief when offered the position. However, he quickly realized the challenges that awaited him. Wham-O had become a mere shadow of its former self, with salespeople unable to secure meetings with buyers and products often failing to reach the shelves.

With the aim of recapturing its glory days, Wham-O is introducing a mix of familiar toys and new concepts. This includes a foldable e-bike, a drought-friendly Slip ‘N Slide that doesn’t require water, and collaborations with artists to turn Frisbees into collectible pieces. Furthermore, Wham-O is entering the pet market with a Super Ball that is more chew resistant and bounces unpredictably.

Wham-O’s success can be attributed to its founders’ dedication to playfulness and low-cost products. The company operated like a “Fun Factory,” with employees actively testing and playing with the toys they created. Although not every product was a hit, the successful ones allowed Wham-O to continue innovating and experimenting.

Now, with a renewed focus on innovation and new product development, Wham-O is positioning itself to regain its status as a leader in the toy industry. The company aims to create new product categories and recapture the excitement it once brought to children around the world.

