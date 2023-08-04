The Importance of Innovation and Creativity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

In this episode of “Lochhead on Different,” Christopher Lochhead emphasizes the significance of innovation and creativity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Lochhead cites successful CEOs like Satya Nadella and Larry Ellison, who prioritize innovation and embrace unconventional approaches.

Drawing a parallel to the internet boom of 1995, Lochhead suggests that the potential and relevance of AI might be underestimated. He introduces the concept of the “exponential different,” explaining that in the business world, there are those who adhere to the status quo and those who disrupt it, creating new possibilities. Lochhead believes that now is the time for the “exponential different,” exemplified by Larry Ellison and Oracle.

While AI poses a challenge to traditional knowledge workers as their roles can easily be automated, Lochhead believes that new opportunities await them. Transforming from knowledge workers to creators, they should focus on generating fresh insights and ideas that build upon existing knowledge. Lochhead states, “If a robot can do your job, you need a new job [as someone] who creates net new thinking, creates net new knowledge, who takes existing knowledge, stands on its shoulders, and bring[s] it forward.”

Christopher Lochhead offers further insights through his LinkedIn profile, podcasts, blog, and books.