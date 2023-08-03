edX Launches New Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp

edX, a leading global online learning platform, has introduced an Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp in collaboration with renowned universities. This intensive online program aims to equip beginners with the necessary skills for entry-level technical positions that require AI expertise. The classes are scheduled to commence in fall 2023, with Michigan State University and Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science being among the first to welcome students.

The 24-week boot camp focuses on practical and technical skills in data science, machine learning, and AI. Participants will gain knowledge in various technologies including Python, machine learning, natural language processing, and AI applications. Experienced industry professionals guide the curriculum to ensure graduates are well-prepared for the rapidly changing technology landscape.

A recent survey commissioned by edX reveals that almost half of all job candidates hired in the next five years are expected to possess AI skills. However, currently, less than 20% of candidates possess such skills. This growing demand for AI expertise is reflected in the 80% increase in searches for ‘artificial intelligence’ on the edX platform during the first half of 2023.

Apart from the Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp, learners can also access other Machine Learning and AI MicroBootCamps™ as well as open courses on edX.org. With the support of edX, over 70,000 boot camp graduates worldwide have achieved their career objectives by acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge.

To find out more about the courses and to enroll, visit www.edx.org/boot-camps.