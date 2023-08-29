Inkulinati: Ape Professor and His Frenzy Army Update

Inkulinati’s latest update, titled “Ape Professor and His Frenzy Army,” introduces exciting new features to the turn-based strategy game. This update brings forth the introduction of the Ape Army, consisting of four unique and formidable beasts. Players can now control the new Inkulinati Master, known as the Ape Professor, who offers a set of distinctive hand actions and talents.

Moreover, the update includes new battlefields, providing players with fresh environments to engage in strategic battles. Additionally, the Academy offers new intermediate lessons, allowing players to further enhance their tactical skills and mastery of the game.

The Ape Professor and His Frenzy Army update also brings various improvements to the overall gameplay experience. Players can expect enhanced graphics, smoother gameplay, and enhanced optimization. These improvements aim to provide a more immersive and enjoyable gaming journey.

To get a glimpse of the exciting new features in this update, players can watch the fun-filled trailer for Inkulinati. The trailer showcases the unique abilities of the Ape Professor, the fierce battles on the new battlefields, and the overall chaos that ensues in this strategic game.

Inkulinati is currently available in PC Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Players can dive into the evolving world of Inkulinati, where they can command an army of interesting and diverse characters as they engage in thrilling turn-based battles.

Whether you are a fan of turn-based strategy games or seeking a fresh and innovative gaming experience, Inkulinati’s Ape Professor and His Frenzy Army update offers something exciting for everyone.

