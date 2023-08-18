Inked Gaming Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Customizable Trading Card Game Accessories

Inked Gaming, a leading provider of high-quality trading card game accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Kickstarter campaign. The campaign aims to gather support from the tabletop game community to help launch a range of custom and artist-designed products.

The main focus of the Kickstarter campaign is to bring back high-quality custom sleeves. Inked Gaming had previously discontinued custom sleeves due to limitations in the production process that affected their quality. With the campaign’s support, Inked Gaming plans to establish an exceptional print-on-demand system that will ensure the production of top-notch custom and artist-designed pieces.

As part of this initiative, Inked Gaming has partnered with renowned artists such as David Lozeau, Michael Whelan, and Clint Cearley to create artist-designed versions of the new products.

In addition to custom sleeves, the Kickstarter campaign will also feature customizable deck boxes and playmat tubes. These accessories will allow gamers to express their unique personalities during gameplay and provide them with inspiration and a creative edge.

The campaign will last for 30 days and offer various rewards, including exclusive rewards and limited-edition sets for early backers. Inked Gaming aims to expand its collection and introduce these highly anticipated accessories to the gaming community.

To learn more about the campaign and support the project, visit the Kickstarter page.

Inked Gaming, based in Corvallis, Oregon, has been providing premium gaming gear to gamers since 2011. Their range of products includes playmats, mousepads, dice bags, and more, catering to games like Pokemon, MTG, D&D, and Flesh and Blood. Inked Gaming is dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience and helping gamers elevate their style and gameplay.

