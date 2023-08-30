Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter, Continues to Map the Planet’s Surface

Ingenuity, the small helicopter that has made 55 flights over Mars since April 2021, will continue its mission of mapping the planet’s surface as long as it remains operational. The former team lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ted Tzanetos, now manages the creation of a recovery helicopter to collect geological samples of Martian air, soil, and rocks that the Perseverance rover has been gathering since its landing on Mars in February 2021.

To ensure the success of the sample collection mission, NASA plans to launch a spacecraft called the Sample Retrieval Lander in 2028. This spacecraft will settle on Mars as close as possible to the Jezero Crater and river delta, the area where Perseverance landed. Initially, the plan was to use Perseverance to transfer the geological payload directly to the retrieval lander. However, this would require complex maneuvering on the part of the rover and its robotic arm, which could pose a risk to the mission.

Ingenuity’s exceptional performance during its flights convinced NASA managers that the helicopter could be used as a prototype for the sample recovery helicopters. While there were concerns about Ingenuity’s silence in late April, it was later determined that the helicopter was still operational. Subsequent successful flights have demonstrated that Ingenuity remains capable of further missions.

The new helicopters that will be used in the sample recovery missions will be slightly larger and equipped with more advanced instruments. They will work in coordination with the Perseverance rover to identify and locate the containers that have been stored at the landing site. The helicopters will pick up one sample container at a time and deliver it to the Sample Retrieval Lander.

Ingenuity’s success in its flights on Mars has proven that flying a helicopter in an atmosphere with low pressure is possible. The propeller blades of Ingenuity were designed specifically for the Martian environment, with a spin rate six times higher than that of standard helicopters. This allows them to withstand the low atmospheric pressure and still generate lift.

The Jezero Crater was chosen as the location for exploration because it is believed to have once had abundant water and favorable conditions for the existence of microscopic organisms. The sample recovery mission aims to find traces of microbial life that could have been preserved for billions of years.

In conclusion, Ingenuity’s ongoing flights over Mars showcase its capabilities for mapping the planet’s surface. The success of Ingenuity has paved the way for the development of sample recovery helicopters, which will play a critical role in retrieving and returning geological samples from Mars back to Earth.

