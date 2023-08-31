Infinix GT 10 Pro Price Quietly Increased by ₹1,000 in India

Infinix’s GT 10 Pro, a gaming-focused smartphone, created quite a buzz when it was launched in India in August. Priced below ₹20,000, the device garnered praise for its impressive specifications and sleek design. However, buyers may be surprised to find that the GT 10 Pro is no longer available at its original launch price. Infinix has quietly raised the price by ₹1,000.

Initially priced at ₹19,999, the GT 10 Pro remained unchanged when it first went on sale on August 10. But now, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart for ₹20,999, indicating an unannounced price increase. Twitter user Yash (@i_hsay) brought attention to this development, suggesting that Infinix has a history of raising prices on their smartphones without prior notice.

The company has not provided any explanation for the price hike. While it is unusual for companies to increase prices after a product’s release, it has been known to happen. For instance, Nothing raised the price of its Ear (1) True Wireless Earbuds from $99 to $150 last year, citing rising inflation and a weaker British pound as factors.

In the case of the Infinix GT 10 Pro, no justification has been given by the brand. It is possible that the company is trying to offset the rising costs of components or simply aiming to maximize profit margins on the smartphone.

It is important to note that the ₹1,000 increase does not diminish the value of the Infinix GT 10 Pro. With a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108MP primary camera, the device remains a strong contender in its price range. Additionally, the GT 10 Pro’s Dimensity 8050 chip and stylish design make it an attractive alternative for budget-conscious consumers.

